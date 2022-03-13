Muhyiddin willing to step down following PN's defeat in Johor

KULAI: Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin(pix) is willing to resign over the coalition’s poor showing in the Johor state election should its leadership demand it.

“I am ready if that is what the party leaders and members decide as my position is based on the consensus of PN leadership.

“I will accept as we (PN) practise a democratic system and it is the right of PN party members or component parties,” the Bersatu president said in a media conference about the Johor state election results.

The former prime minister also accepted Barisan Nasional’s (BN) victory.

“Win or lose, I’m responsible. It is my duty to bear and if anyone is aggrieved, I accept it. I have done my best and we all have worked hard,” he said.

Muhyiddin said as a new coalition party contesting in the election, PN respected the democratic process and accepted the decision of Johor voters who chose BN to helm the state government.

Although PN won only three of the 56 seats it contested, Bukit Kepong, Endau and Maharani, the coalition was well-received and received support from Johor voters.

“Congratulations to candidates who will be future assemblymen. We hope they will carry out the duties entrusted to them well, effectively and will be capable in developing their constituencies.

“Our campaign throughout the election managed to draw the attention of voters but it was simply not enough. This means we have been accepted but not in the numbers we hoped for but our struggle will continue,” he added.

He also said that PN will conduct an analysis and post-mortem regarding the state election results to identify the reasons behind its inability to win more seats.-Bernama