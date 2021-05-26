Muhyiddin wishes Malaysian Buddhists Happy Wesak Day

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin(pix) today wished all Malaysian Buddhists a Happy Wesak Day and hoped it would be celebrated in a new norm with family members at home, in a lively atmosphere.

Muhyiddin hoped that this year's celebration will give a new spirit and commitment to all devotees to continue to persevere in facing all challenges for the common good and a brighter future for the country.

“In the face of an extraordinary pandemic situation, let us practise 'self-lockdown' as well as family movement to break the chain of Covid-19 infection.

“Avoid leaving home except for important matters. To reduce mass gatherings in conjunction with the festival, obey the instructions that only religious leaders and the temple management committee are allowed to visit the house of worship,” he said in a statement via his official Facebook account.

He also called on the people to adhere to the standard operating procedure (SOP) of the Movement Control Order (MCO) which is currently in force to curb the spread of Covid-19 so that the pandemic can be contained and eradicated soon.

“It is to enable us to return to celebrate the festivals in our country as lively as before,” he said.-Bernama