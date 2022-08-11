Muhyiddin: Zahid’s remarks on collaboration reflects non-confidence

PETALING JAYA: Umno president’s admission that Barisan Nasional (BN) is willing to collaborate with any party or coalition to form majority government after the 15th General Election (GE15), reflects his non-confidence on the coalition’s strength, says Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix).

The Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman said Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi sounded not confident with their ability to form a government, NST reports.

“The Umno president’s statements reflects that he is not confident with their ability to form a government.

“He is not confident to form a government, but at the same time, he is saying they (BN) will form a government. To me, it is his right to say that,“ he reportedly told reporters after visiting voters in Jitra today.

Yesterday, Zahid had said BN was open to collaborating with any party or coalition, not just with Pakatan Harapan, should the party fail to form a majority government after the GE15.