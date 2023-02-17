MUIP aims to collect RM223m property tithe this year

KUANTAN: The Pahang Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MUIP) aims to collect RM223 million zakat harta (property tithe) this year, after successfully collecting RM206.9 million last year.

Pahang Zakat and Waqf Collection Centre senior general manager Datuk Halidan Md Daud said the target was realistic as more and more civil servants as well as private employees understood the importance of paying zakat to help those in need.

“The state Zakat Collection Centre (PKZ) managed to collect accumulated property tithe totalling RM206.9 million in 2022 compared to RM179.2 million in 2021. This is an increase of 15.4 per cent with a total of 99,843 tithe payers,” he told reporters here today.

For the record, MUIP has distributed RM207 million of zakat funds to 124,900 beneficiaries in 2022, including asnaf hardcore poor, mosque, surau, and education development, scholarship contributions, and start-up grants for Higher Education Institutes, and Dakwah and Muallaf development programmes.

Halidan said the success of the Pahang PKZ in achieving the collection target set last year was due to several factors, including the establishment of a wakalah scheme, the implementation of the Cakna Asnaf programme and the Asnaf Brigade, as well as aggressive campaigns to ensure the public is aware of the obligation to pay tithe. -Bernama