Multi-faceted impact of price hikes, minimum wage

PETALING JAYA: With prices of goods on the rise and the increase in minimum wage imposed from May 1, restaurant operators are finding themselves stuck between a rock and a hard place.

Johor Baru restaurant operator Siti Farah Jelani said the higher cost of almost everything has left her with very few options.

“I can either raise the prices of our dishes or reduce our serving portions. Either way, I feel bad for my customers, but I have a business to run.

“I don’t mind paying higher salaries to my staff, but with the increase in the minimum wage, other costs have gone up too, such as our rent,” she told theSun.

Siti Farah agreed that it was time Malaysia introduces a fair salary scheme, but there must be a way to control the prices of non-related items such as rent because the increase would defeat the purpose of higher minimum wage for workers.

Meanwhile, Nurul Saliah Shamsuddin, who is a nurse, said her family now preferred to purchase food rather than cook at home.

“For my family of five, I can spend RM15 to RM20 for cooked dishes that can be served for two meals, compared with the same price per meal if I purchased food items and cooked them at home.”

She added that she used to spend RM700 a month on groceries if she cooked her own meals.

“But by purchasing cooked dishes, I spend about RM500 a month on meals.”

Nurul Saliah has also stopped purchasing special milk formula for her children, as this was one of the big-ticket items in her grocery bill. She has opted to purchase dairy milk, as her children are now aged between three and seven.

The mother of three said as a government servant, she understands if some people think she does not have financial problems.

“It sounds nice when I say I work for the government, but as a nurse and a frontliner, my salary is less than RM3,800, and my husband is a mechanic.”

According to Nurul Saliah, her family is categorised as middle income earners as her husband’s and her combined salary is less than RM8,000 per month.

“We spend RM1,000 on day care alone, and we try to cut down other expenses.”

Nurul Saliah said during the movement control order (MCO), while most people could save on fuel and transport, she still had to travel to work and pay full price for day care.

“Every family faces a different situation. I understand the people are upset with civil servants as many say most are not doing their jobs as well as they are paid. In my case, whether there is an MCO or not, my work schedule remains, and so does our cost of living,” she added.