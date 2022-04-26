Multifaceted job demands of nursing profession

PETALING JAYA: Being a nurse is rewarding in many ways, but the profession is filled with challenges.

For Nur Ain Nadiah Hassan, a day at work could mean being on her feet eight hours at a stretch, while staying mentally focused.

As a palliative care nurse, her task is delicate as her job entails dealing with patients who are terminally ill as well as providing bereavement support to families after a patient has passed on.

The 35-year-old’s role also requires her to make house calls with a doctor who specialises in palliative care, to meet patients and their families.

Nur Ain said she initially set her sights on becoming an IT professional but decided on her current career after caring for her grandmother, who suffered from liver cancer.

“The nurses at Malacca Hospital were so caring. They made my grandmother comfortable and took care of all her needs up to the day she passed away. I was encouraged by my mother to take up the profession. So, I enrolled in a nursing school and got my placement at Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur,” she told theSun.

She said the job took an emotional toll on her during her first six months.

“There were times I wanted to quit. Every day, some patients died, while some were fussy, although they can’t be blamed, given the circumstances.

“I had to care for one such patient. She was in denial and hot-tempered after being diagnosed with cancer. She often refused her medicine.

“However, this was the same patient who encouraged me not to give up on my dream to help people. She could see my eyes were red from crying and she would advise me to ignore what others thought of me. I would often consider her my grandmother.”

To relieve stress, Nur Ain ensures that time spent with her family includes cycling or other fun activities.

Nur Ain said sometimes, family members would request for euthanasia for patients, an act not condoned in Malaysia.

“Instead, we’ll give them sedatives to ensure they are relaxed.”

As May 12 is International Nurses Day, Nur Ain reminds those who opt for nursing as a career that they would have to be emotionally tough.

“They need to have empathy and sympathy. They can’t cry when a patient’s family weeps. They also need to gain more knowledge in their chosen specialised fields,” she said.

Yagindran Gopal Krishnan, a senior staff nurse, echoed Nur Ain’s sentiments.

Yagindran, who is part of an operating theatre team, has seen his fair share of mothers having difficulties during childbirth.

“I recall an instance when a pregnant woman was in distress.

“We found that the umbilical cord was around the infant’s neck and emergency surgery had to be performed. Thankfully, both mother and child survived.”

Yagindran, who has eight years’ experience, is passionate about saving lives. He considers himself lucky to have the support of his family.