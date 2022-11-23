Multiple fatalities, injuries reported after shooting at US supermarket

WASHINGTON: Multiple fatalities and injuries were reported after a shooting late Tuesday at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, reported Xinhua.

The call reporting the shooting came in at 10:12 p.m. (0312 GMT Wednesday), according to Chesapeake police.

The number of fatalities and injuries remains unclear. The gunman is said to have died.

There is reportedly a large police response outside the supermarket, with dozens of emergency vehicles on the scene.

Police are going through the Walmart building and residents have been asked to steer clear.-Bernama