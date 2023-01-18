Multiracial lion dance troupe in the limelight

PETALING JAYA: While the lion dance is common during Chinese New Year and rarely makes news on its own, one local troupe has become an overnight sensation after a video of its multiracial performers was posted on social media.

The video featured young performers from the Yong Jun Dragon and Lion Dance Bukit Beruntung Troupe. The short clip of its performance was shared via Facebook by user “Liondancefreak”.

Its founder Kobe Chan Yong Zhen said the performance was held during the troupe’s tribute to the newly established Subang chapter of the Xuan Long Dragon and Lion Dance Troupe.

“The Xuan Long association has many franchises and Subang Xuan Long is a newer one. We went there to lend support and congratulate them,” said Chan, adding that the troupe consists of 12 members ranging in age from 12 to 19.

The performance started with a Malay girl beating a large barrel drum, followed by her Malay, Chinese and Indian troupe members on the gong and cymbals.

The video garnered more than 66,000 likes and 10,000 shares as at press time.

The drummer, who kicked off the performance was Khairunnisa Adawiyah Khairil Johari, 14, with her sister Khairunnisa Afifah Khairil Johari, 12, on cymbals. The older sibling said their interest in the art of lion dance started five years ago.

“Coming from a Chinese primary school and being able to converse in Mandarin made me interested in joining the troupe and learning more about Chinese culture,” said Khairunnisa Adawiyan.

She also said the performance requires a lot of discipline and patience to learn, but she managed despite the mistakes and hardships she faced during training.

“I hope the video would show that all races in Malaysia can unite and be together, despite our ethnic, cultural and religious differences.”

Cymballist Sharvin Rao, 17, who joined the troupe six years ago, said he enjoys having friends from different backgrounds and being able to learn traditional Chinese music and instruments.

He expressed hope that the troupe would reach international level and be recognised for their hard work, while gong player Adzwin Puteri, 17, who joined when she was 12, said she received tremendous support from her family, friends and teammates.

“What kept me going was that I could learn new things about other cultures. I hope if there is an opportunity for us to enter an international competition, I would be part of the team,” she said.

Chan added that the non-Chinese members began joining the group in 2018.

“It was when the troupe went to perform at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Bukit Tangga that they became interested in lion dance.

“I teach them in three languages, which are Bahasa Malaysia, English and Mandarin for them to understand drum beats and coordinate it with the steps of the lion dancers,” he said, adding that it usually takes a month for the members to learn the cymbal, a minimum of three months to master the drum and for lion dance, it takes at least a year.

Chan credits their passion, interest and discipline for mastering the art and he is glad they are enjoying the process as well.

He said some parents misunderstood that lion dance is linked to religion, when it is about culture.

“As long as you have the passion, you are welcome to join us. Lion dance is not only a sport, it can also strengthen mental ability and develop good character.”