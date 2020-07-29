Musa Aman claims to have simple majority to form Sabah govt

KOTA KINABALU: Former Sabah Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman (pix) today claimed that he has secured a simple majority to form a new state government in a coalition involving several parties.

However, Musa did not state the majority he has to oust the state government which is led by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal, who is also Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) president.

Musa also announced that he would be leading several Sabah state assemblymen to have an audience with Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin at Istana Negeri soon. -Bernama