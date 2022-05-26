Musk pledges more equity to fund Twitter deal, drops margin loan

BENGALURU: Elon Musk yesterday pledged an additional US$6.25 billion (RM27.45 billion) in equity financing to fund the US$44 billion offer for Twitter Inc, reducing the billionaire’s margin loan against his Tesla Inc shares to zero.

The disclosure made in a regulatory filing yesterday signalled Musk is working to complete the deal even though he had last week linked its progress to Twitter presenting proof that spam bots accounted for less than 5% of the total users.

While doubting that spam bots accounted for at least 20% of the users, the world’s richest man and Tesla top boss had suggested he could seek a lower price for the social media company.

Musk said yesterday he was also in talks with shareholders, including Jack Dorsey, for additional financing commitments to fund the deal.

Twitter shares jumped around 6% to US$39.15 in extended trading. Musk could not be immediately reached for comment.

He initially took a US$12.5 billion margin loan, but earlier this month reduced it to US$6.25 billion after bringing in co-investors.

In April, Musk had lined up US$46.5 billion in debt and equity financing to buy Twitter, with Musk himself committing US$33.5 billion.

After Musk’s offer, Twitter’s board initially voted to adopt a poison pill that limited his ability to raise his stake, but later voted unanimously to accept his buyout offer.

Twitter last week said it was committed to the deal at the agreed price of US$54.20 a share.

Separately, at an annual shareholder meeting yesterday, Twitter investors blocked the re-election of an ally of Musk to its board. Investors voted against Egon Durban, the co-head of private equity firm Silver Lake, who partnered with Musk on his abandoned bid to take Tesla private.– Reuters