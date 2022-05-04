Musk says Twitter may charge slight fee for commercial, government users

WASHINGTON: Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk(pix) said that once he officially acquires Twitter the service may charge a slight fee for commercial and government users.

“Twitter will always be free for casual users, but maybe a slight cost for commercial/ government users,“ Musk wrote on Twitter on Tuesday, reported Sputnik.

Musk also said earlier in the day that he will try to keep as many shareholders as legally possible in privately-held Twitter.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that Musk told investors he plans to make Twitter public again after about three years.

Last week, Twitter agreed to a US$44 billion takeover offer by Musk, although it is still subject to shareholder approval.-Bernama