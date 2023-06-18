Muslims in Malaysia to celebrate Aidiladha on June 29

KUALA LUMPUR: Muslims in Malaysia will celebrate Hari Raya Aidiladha on June 29 (Thursday), assistant secretary to the Conference of Rulers Datuk Mohd Aseral Jusman announced today.

“In adherence to the command of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, following the consent of the Rulers, on behalf of the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal, I hereby declare that 1 Zulhijah 1444 Hijrah falls on June 20, 2023.

“Therefore, Hari Raya Aidiladha (10 Zulhijah) for the states in Malaysia will be on Thursday, June 29, 2023,” he said.

The announcement was broadcast over Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) tonight. -BERNAMA