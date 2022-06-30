Muslims in Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand to celebrate Aidiladha July 10

SINGAPORE/ JAKARTA: Muslims in Singapore and Indonesia will celebrate Hari Raya Haji on July 10, 2022.

Singapore’s Mufti Dr Nazirudin Mohd Nasir said based on the astronomical calculations, the crescent moon “is unlikely to be seen above the horizon of Singapore at sunset on Wednesday”.

“This signifies that Thursday will be the end of the 30 days of Zulkaedah,” he said in a statement issued in the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore’s (MUIS) website.

As such, he said “the first day of the month of Zulhijjah 1443H in Singapore, falls on Friday, July 1, 2022 and Hari Raya Haji, falls on Sunday, July 10, 2022.”

“May all our good deeds in this holy month of Zulhijjah be accepted and may you have a blessed Aidiladha, with the understanding of what sacrifice truly means,” said Dr Nazirudin.

In Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim nation, Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs Zainut Tauhid said 1 Zulhijjah 1443H will be on July 1, hence Hari Raya Haji will be celebrated on July 10.

Muslims make up nearly 90 per cent of the country’s 270 million people.

In BANGKOK, Sheikhul Islam of Thailand Aziz Phitakkumpon also announced that Hari Raya Haji will fall on July 10.

“All Muslims in Thailand have been asked to perform their religious duties on that day,” he said in a statement.-Bernama