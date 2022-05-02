Muslims in Singapore to celebrate Aidilfitri on May 3

SINGAPORE: Singapore Mufti Dr Nazirudin Mohd Nasir today announced that the first day of Syawal 1443H/2022 falls on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

This means Muslims in Singapore will not be joining Malaysians to celebrate Hari Raya on May 2.

“According to the ‘hisab’ (calculation), the crescent moon of Syawal is unlikely to be seen on the horizon of Singapore when the sun sets this afternoon and also does not meet the conditions of the ‘imkanur rukyah’ criteria that have been agreed by the member countries of MABIMS.

“This means that tomorrow (May 2) is the culmination of the month of Ramadan for 30 days and the beginning of the month of Syawal in 1443H, which is, Hari Raya Aidilfitri falls on Tuesday (May 3),“he said in a video posted by The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS).

MABIMS is an acronym for Menteri-Menteri Agama Negara Brunei Darussalam, Republik Indonesia, Malaysia dan Repbulik Singapura (Ministers of Religion of Brunei Darussalam, the Republic of Indonesia, Malaysia and the Republic of Singapore).

Muslims in Malaysia will celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri tomorrow (May 2), announced the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad yesterday.-Bernama