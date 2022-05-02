Muslims in Thailand celebrate Aidilfitri on Monday

BANGKOK: Muslims in Thailand will be celebrating Eid-Al Fitri on Monday, announced Sheikul Islam of Thailand, Aziz Phitakkumpon.

“As announced to Thai Muslims across the country to sight the new crescent moon after sunset on Sunday, May 1, to mark the first day of Syawal, it has been confirmed that the new crescent moon has been sighted.

“So, with due process, I declare Monday, May 2 as the first day of Eid Al-Fitri,” he said in the announcement broadcast live by the local television stations.-Bernama