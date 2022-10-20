Muslims urged to report dubious preachers to religious authorities

KUALA LUMPUR: Muslims in this country are advised to report to religious authorities in their respective states if they find there are dubious preachers from abroad.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Idris Ahmad (pix) said cooperation from all parties was crucial to ensure that the authorities can carry out a detailed investigation and curb unrecognised preachers.

“According to guidelines from Jakim (Department of Islamic Development Malaysia), we have no problems with preachers who are not against Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah, but those who cause conflict and division, we do not allow.

“That is why I advised those who wanted to seek knowledge to learn from teachers who practice their knowledge and compare with those who have been accredited by the authorities. If you find anyone dubious, immediately report to the religious department to take action,” he told reporters after the thanksgiving ceremony for the 1443H haj operation at Menara Tabung Haji here yesterday.

Meanwhile, Idris expressed hope that the Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Bill could be tabled by the new government after the 15th General Election.

He said the Cabinet had approved the proposed bill on Aug 26, and it is now at the Attorney General’s Chambers, but was not tabled following the dissolution of Parliament.

“Therefore, I hope the new government will be able to table the bill in an effort to strengthen criminal jurisdiction of syariah courts in this country,” he said. - Bernama