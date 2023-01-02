Muzika Ekstravaganza Consert proof of M’sia-S’pore strong ties: Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: The Muzika Ekstravaganza concert to be held this Saturday (Feb 4) proves the strong ties between Malaysia and Singapore, said Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said the programme would be the closing for the Sixth Meeting of the Joint Working Committee on Information and Communications for both countries with Malaysia as the host this time.

“... (this concert) has been held almost every year either in Singapore or in Malaysia. This year, in conjunction with the meeting to be held, we will celebrate the presence of our friends from Singapore by holding a Muzika Ekstravaganza concert.

“I hope that viewers will get to watch it live and together we can enjoy the performance of talents from Malaysia and Singapore... a strong relationship will help us generate economic growth to achieve a brighter and better future for both countries,“ he said on Bernama TV’s Ruang Bicara programme last night.

This time around the Muzika Ekstravaganza concert will be held on Feb 4 at 8.30pm at Auditorium Perdana, Angkasapuri, Malaysia which will be broadcast live through two stations namely TV2 (RTM) and Suria (Mediacorp), as well as online through RTMKlik (RTM) and TOGGLE (Mediacorp).

The theme of this concert is Duo Hits featuring a combination of popular artistes from both countries such as Nabila Huda, Stacy, Hazama, Hael Husaini and others, including rock veteran Datuk Ramli Sarip, a Singaporean who moved to Malaysia.

Meanwhile, on the committee meeting scheduled to be held this Saturday evening, Fahmi said the focus of the discussion would be on the Malaysia-Singapore Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the fields of personal data protection, cyber security and the digital economy that was signed in the republic last Monday.

“We cannot deny that nowadays with the growth of the digital economy in all countries there are risks of scams and personal data issues. So it is vital for the two countries to cooperate.

“In Kulai and Sedenak, Johor, there are several data processing centres and we will be seeing several more in Malaysia. We need to see how these assets which are investments from foreign companies could be utilised in our country with the cooperation of Singapore and this will be discussed in the meeting,“ he said.

On Feb 19, 2016, Malaysia and Singapore signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of information and communication and it was agreed that the two countries will take turns to host the annual Joint Committee Meeting (JCM). -Bernama