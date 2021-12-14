My track record a campaign in itself: Dr Sim

KUCHING: Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian(pix) hopes his five-year service track record as the Batu Kawah assemblyman will be the winning factor in retaining the seat in the 12th Sarawak Election.

The Sarawak United People's Party (SUPP) president said this achievement is his main message to Batu Kawah voters after nine days of campaigning.

“We have been consistent since day one of campaigning and that’s why my track record is a campaign in itself.

“To me, it’s like sitting for an exam when you never studied or only studied the night before. That’s not me and not how I serve my constituents,” he told Bernama after visiting the early voting centre at the Sarawak General Operations Force (PGA) headquarters in Batu Kawa, here, today.

The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate is defending the Batu Kawah seat in a four-cornered fight against Fong Pau Teck of Parti Aspirasi Rakyat Sarawak (Aspirasi), Chai Kueh Khun of Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) and DAP’s Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen.

Asked about the early voting today, Dr Sim said the process went on smoothly with strict standard operating procedures (SOP) in place.

“Early voting ran smoothly from all angles, including the Covid-19 SOP, (and) it is good to see that early voters have come out to fulfil their duty,” he added.-Bernama