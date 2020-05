KUALA LUMPUR: My100 and My50 travel pass users can renew their expired passes starting tomorrow until May 31.

Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) group chief operating officer Muhammad Nizam Alias said the renewal could be done at all customer service counters at LRT, MRT, monorail and BRT stations as well as at selected bus hubs.

“Prasarana concerned about My100 and My50 pass users who have not been able to continue using their unlimited travel pass since the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) on March 18.

“For users who are renewing expired passes or purchasing new passes, starting next week, we will offer subscribers a 15-day extension for free.

“So, overall, they will have a 45-day unlimited travel at the same price,“ he said in a statement tonight.

Enquiries can be addressed to the Rapid KL staff at stations or bus hubs or by visiting www.myrapid.com.my. -Bernama