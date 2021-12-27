My50 unlimited travel pass begins Jan 1: Wee

KUALA LUMPUR: The RM50 unlimited travel pass for Prasarana Malaysia Berhad’s rail and bus services in the Klang Valley can be used from Jan 1 onwards.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong(pix) said My50, exclusively for Malaysian citizens, will replace the My30 unlimited travel pass introduced under National Economic Recovery Plan (PENJANA) in June last year.

“The promotion period for My30 ends on Dec 31, 2021 and will be replaced by the RM50 travel pass, as announced by the Finance Minister in the proposed Budget in the Dewan Rakyat on Oct 29.

“With the introduction of this My50 pass and with the positive developments shown under the National Recovery Plan (PPN), the ministry and Prasarana are confident the year 2022 will see an increase in the number of passengers using Prasarana’s services,” he told a media conference here today.

Wee said the introduction of the My50 travel pass is proof of the government’s concern for the welfare and well-being of the people at a challenging time in line with the aspirations of ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ (Malaysian Family).

Wee said based on data up to Dec 24, an average of 462, 246 daily passengers were handled by Prasarana this year.

“Before the Covid-19 pandemic, in 2019, Prasarana was handling 1.1 million passengers a day.

“With the capabilities and capacity that it has, Prasarana is able to increase the frequency of its trains and buses to ensure its passengers continue to enjoy comfortable, smooth and safe journeys,” he said.

Wee said to ensure the travel pass initiative is a success, the government has allocated RM115 million as subsidy payment to cover the costs borne by Prasana in providing world-class transport services.

“Normally, a monthly pass would be valued at RM200. When we offer subsidised unlimited travel pass, this would mean that RM50 would be paid by the people, and RM150 taken care of by the government,” he said.

Wee also said that My50 will be applicable for those who use Rapid Penang’s bus services, to be known as Pas Mutiara.

He said although My30 is now set to end on Dec 31, those who have already made advance purchases, including for Pas Mutiara, can continue to use the facility until Jan 30 before switching to the My50 travel pass. -Bernama