MYAirline gets licence to operate LCC

KUALA LUMPUR: MYAirline Sdn Bhd has been granted its initial air service licence (ASL) from the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) effective Nov 15 to operate as a low-cost carrier (LCC). The air operator certificate (AOC) was also awarded by the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) since Oct 1.

With the approvals, Malaysia’s latest LCC can now sell air tickets and undertake commercial air

transport flights utilising its fleet of Airbus A320-200 from its hub in Kuala Lumpur

International Airport 2 (klia2).

“We are pleased to receive our ASL from Mavcom a little over a month after CAAM awarded us an AOC. This shows that we are equipped to operate commercial flights with professional capabilities to establish and maintain a reliable system for aircraft operations. Our sincere appreciation to the Ministry of Transport, Mavcom and CAAM for their support,“ said MYAirline CEO Rayner Teo.

“I believe this would have been impossible to achieve without the team’s hard work and

commitment to ensure all operational standards and safety regulations are met. It is

indeed a huge milestone for us,” added Teo.

MYAirline was founded during the height of Covid-19 pandemic. It had created employment in the

aviation industry, building a new aviation ecosystem in Malaysia. The LCC is currently

home to more than 370 employees, targeting to reach 500 employees by the end of this

year.

The new carrier made a mark in Malaysian aviation history by being the first airline in

Malaysia that went through digital compliance questionnaire audit process and obtained

AOC within CAAM’s client charter.

“We are pleased to share that MYAirline has completed its initial AOC audit through CAAM’s compliance questionnaire audit process,“ said CAAM CEO Datuk Captain Chester Voo.

He said that CAAM will continue to ensure all safety and security compliances are met at all times to ensure public and industry safety.