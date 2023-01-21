MYAirline pledges to maintain healthy operational on-time-performance

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s newest low-cost airline, MYAirline Sdn Bhd, is committed to continuously delivering a healthy on-time-performance (OTP) in its operations, in view of pent-up demand post-Covid and seasonal festivals, said chief executive officer Rayner Teo.

Operating in a highly-regulated industry, he said MYAirline has always, since day one of its operations on Dec 1, 2022, emphasised providing unparalleled quality in terms of safety and reliability, including the best in class for OTP, and customer experience for all passengers.

“I am pleased to share that we have achieved 100 per cent OTP on several occasions, and we are able to maintain a healthy OTP to date,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

Teo responded to a comment by Transport Minister Anthony Loke on Friday, urging airlines to focus on their operations to reduce flight delays.

He noted, however, that there are a few challenges that are beyond control, such as bad weather and aircraft traffic congestion, faced by the airline industry in maintaining a healthy OTP.

“I believe passengers would understand this situation,” he said, citing other challenges including long queues in Customs Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) clearance in East Malaysia, aerobridge docking and availability of parking bays.

He added that MYAirline would be looking forward to resolving these issues with the related government agencies and urged the Ministry of Transport to review these areas to improve and elevate the quality of the Malaysian aviation industry.

Meanwhile, the airline has launched its latest route connecting Kuala Lumpur to Tawau.

The inaugural flight Z9 8903 departed from Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 at 6 am and arrived at Tawau Airport at 8.55 am today.

In a statement, the airline said the new route, marking the second route to Sabah, offers once-daily flights and recorded a load factor of above 90 per cent.

“With MYAirline’s fast-growing on-time reputation and positive passenger experience, travellers can expect a comfortable and delightful journey on this new route on the Airbus A320-200,” it said. -Bernama