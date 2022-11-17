Myanmar announces National Day amnesty for 5,774 prisoners

YANGON: Myanmar's State Administration Council granted amnesty to 5,774 prisoners on Thursday to mark its National Day, reported Xinhua, quoting the state-run television channel MRTV.

According to the council's separate orders, former ministers, artists and four foreign nationals were also granted amnesty on the National Day.

The prisoners’ sentences were remitted to mark the country's National Day and on humanitarian grounds, as well as in view of relations between the respective countries and Myanmar, it said.

The council also closed the cases against 11 artists who were still being prosecuted in various courts in the country on the National Day, it said.

The Southeast Asian country pardoned 1,619 prisoners including 42 foreign prisoners on its traditional New Year's Day this year in April.-Bernama