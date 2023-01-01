Myanmar extends ceasefire period until end of 2023

YANGON: Myanmar's military extended its ceasefire agreement with ethnic armed groups until the end of 2023, according to a statement released by Office of the Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services on Saturday.

According to the statement, the military has extended the ceasefire agreement with ethnic armed groups for 21 times from Dec 21, 2018 till Dec 31, 2022, Xinhua reported.

After inviting the Ethnic Armed Organisations (EAOs) for peace talks on April 22, 2022, State Administration Council (SAC) Chairman Senior General Min Aung Hlaing then held talks with representatives of 10 EAOs, it said.

The EAOs that held talks with the SAC chairman are seven EAOs that are signatories to Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement (NCA) and three non-signatory EAOs.

The ceasefire agreement was extended to boost the peace process in the Southeast Asian country, the statement said. -Bernama