Myanmar man found dead following scuffle with compatriot

BUKIT MERTAJAM: A Myanmar man was found dead, believed to have been killed by his compatriot following a scuffle at a hotel backyard in Seberang Jaya here yesterday.

Seberang Perai Tengah police chief ACP Shafee Abd Samad said police received information on the discovery of the victim, in his 40s, at about 2.45pm and on arrival at the scene the body was found in a lying position covered in blood.

“Preliminary examination found the victim suffered injuries on the head and several parts of the body and he had died at the scene.

“The man is believed to have been attacked by his countryman with a sharp object while they were fighting. The body was sent to Seberang Jaya Hospital (HSJ) for a post mortem,“ he said in a statement today.

Following the incident, he said, a Myanmar man in his 30s was arrested not far from where the body was found.

Shafee said the suspect who had serious head injuries was sent to HSJ for further treatment and police are still investigating the fight between the two foreigners.

He said the suspect would be remanded after undergoing treatment and the case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

He urged witnesses or those with information on the case to contact investigating officer ASP Mohd Hidayat Saridin at 019-4474040 or 04-5382222.

Meanwhile, in another development, he said following investigation into the incident where a man was shot over 10 times Monday night, the shots were believed to have been fired by two suspects who were riding separate motorcycles.

He said the police were actively tracking down the two men involved in the 8.45 pm incident at a parking lot of ​​a luxury condominium in Jalan Baru, Perai, here.

“Those who witnessed the shooting or with information on the incident are urged to contact investigating officer ASP Nurul Farahida Ismail at 019-5658059 or 04-5382222,“ he said.

In the incident, a 31-year -old man died after the shootings and checks found the victim who had 11 previous criminal records was wanted by the police.-Bernama