BUKIT MERTAJAM: A Myanmar man was found murdered in a shophouse used as a hostel for foreign workers in Kampung Juru here last night.

Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief ACP Shafee Abd Samad said the body of Amko, in his 30s, was found by his employer on the second floor of the double-storey shophouse.

He said the employer had gone to the place to investigate after being informed by her workers. She alerted the police at 12.20 am today.

“When police arrived at the scene, Amko’s four housemates, who are also Myanmar nationals, had fled. His body was found sprawled in a pool of blood with stab wounds in the chest and left shoulder,” he said.

He said the five Myanmar workers were employed at a motorcycle spare parts shop but did not have valid travel documents.

Shafee said the CCTV recording of a nearby shop showed that Amko’s four housemates left on bicycles after the incident.

However, police arrested one of the suspects, in his 30s, when he returned to retrieve some belongings at 5.45 am today, he said.

“The suspect confessed to stabbing the victim with a knife because the latter was drunk and noisy. He threw the knife away in a recreation park after the incident,” he said.

The suspect has been remanded for seven days for investigation. -Bernama