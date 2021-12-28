Myanmar man stabbed to death, countryman arrested

JOHOR BAHRU: A Myanmar man was stabbed to death by his fellow countryman after both were believed to be involved in a fight at a worker's hostel in Taman Scientex, Senai in Kulai last Sunday.

Kulai district police chief, Supt Tok Beng Yeow said the incident took place at about 9 pm.

He said the 25-year-old victim was already dead when police found his bloodied body in a sitting position with four stab wounds.

Tok said based on initial investigations, both the victim and suspect had been consuming liquor and had become drunk before the fight.

“A supervisor then called police after receiving a call from one of the Myanmar workers about the fight.

“When police arrived at the scene, they found the victim was already dead and upon investigation, police found stab wounds on the victim’s chest and ribs. Police also found a knife believed to be used by the suspect to stab the victim,” he said in a statement today.

According to him, police also confiscated several items to help in the investigations. Police also sent the body of the deceased to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital here for a post-mortem.

Tok also said a team from the Kulai district police criminal investigations and the Kulai serious crime division (D9) police headquarters contingent then conducted two raids around the city and Melaka yesterday.

He said that during the raids, police arrested five Myanmar males aged 20 to 43 who are believed to be involved in the incident.

“The five men have been remanded for six days beginning today until Jan 2. The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code which carries the death penalty if found guilty,” he added.-Bernama