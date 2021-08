KUALA LUMPUR: A Myanmar woman was fined RM4,000, in lieu of 10 months jail by the Selayang Magistrate’s Court here, today after assaulting a fellow trader with a piece of iron for setting up his stall near her own.

Magistrate Nur Hafizah Rajuni meted out the punishment on Shakilah Kadir Husson, 28, after she pleaded guilty to hurting her compatriot, Mahmudah Zafar Ahmad, 39, in front of a shop lot in Kampung Lembah Indah, Selayang Baru, near here, at 8 pm on July 30.

The holder of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) card was charged under Section 324 of the Penal Code which provides a maximum of 10 years jail or with fine or caning or any two of the punishments.

According to the facts of the case, the victim had failed to heed the request of the accused not to set up his stall close to hers, prompting her to hit his head and body several times with a piece of iron. — Bernama