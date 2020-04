KUALA LUMPUR: A restaurant worker with Myanmar citizenship today pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here to separate charges of raping two women.

Than Khea Lang, 30, made the pleas after the two charges were read out separately before Judge Suraiya Mustafa Kamal.

He is alleged to have attempted to rape a 38-year-old financial assistant and a 26-year-old human resource executive in a pedestrian underpass below the Pudu roundabout, Wangsa Maju at 6.30 pm on March 4 this year and 7.10 pm on July 16 last year, respectively.

The charges, under Section 376 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 511 of the same law, carry a maximum 20 years’ jail and whipping upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Khairiyah Samsudin prosecuted the case while Than was unrepresented.

He was not given bail as the offence was non-bailable.

The court set May 12 for mention. -Bernama