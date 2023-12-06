Myanmar worker dies after being stabbed during drinking session

BUTTERWORTH: Myanmar factory worker died after he was allegedly stabbed by a colleague in a house here on Saturday.

Seberang Perai Utara district police chief ACP Mohd Asri Shafie said three foreigners had been arrested and remanded for seven days in connection with the murder.

Two colleagues of the victim and his employer, aged between 28 and 40, were nabbed separately in Butterworth and Permatang Pauh, near here, between 10 pm on Saturday and 2 am yesterday.

The victim was stabbed by a fellow furniture factory worker after they got into an argument during a drinking session, he said in a statement today.

“A medical officer of Hospital Seberang Jaya informed police that a 33-year-old man had been admitted to the hospital with stab wounds in the stomach. The man died at 2.03 am,” he said.

He said the assailant fled and went into hiding after the incident.

“Following the arrest of the man, police seized two handphones, a knife, two bottles of alcoholic drinks and the clothes worn by the suspect during the incident,” he said.

He urged anyone with information on the case to contact the nearest police station or the district police headquarters operations room at 04-5759122. -Bernama