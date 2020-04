PUTRAJAYA: The MyCareCov19 operations room has received 43 calls and 12 emails from those who are affected by the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) deputy director-general (Policy) Hakimah Mohd Yusoff said most of the complaints received were about family-related and child custody issues as well to seek legal advice.

“The MyCareCov19 operations room will make every effort to provide emotional support, guidance and advice to those affected by the MCO regardless of their race and religion,” she said in a statement today.

Hakimah said the MyCareCoV19 had also taken a proactive move by contacting the target groups as proposed by the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry, the Housing and Local Government Ministry, the Youth and Sports Ministry and the Federal Territories Ministry.

She said eight staff and 20 counsellors would be tasked with providing assistance to the target groups daily.

The operations room which was fully operational since yesterday is set up as part of the initiatives under the MyCareCoV19 established by Jakim.

The MyCareCov19 operations room can be reached via phone at 03-8870519/7527/7528 or email at mycarecov19@islam.gov.my. -Bernama