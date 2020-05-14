MyEG clarifies that Socso not partner in Covid-19 screening initiative

KUALA LUMPUR: MY E.G. Services Bhd (MyEG) has clarified that it has not entered into a collaboration with the Social Security Organisation (Socso) for the launch of its on­e-stop portal for employers to manage Covid-19 screening for the workforce.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, MyEG said its one-stop port­al and digital cer­tificate were a private initiat­ive to provide Malaysian employers a more convenient option to manage matters pertaining to Covid-19 screening.

This incl­udes engaging the services of MyEG to help ascertain the eligibility of workers for the Prihatin Screening Prog­ramme (PSP), and to sub­sequently arrange for on-site testing at employers’ own business premises by clinics on Socso’s panel, it said.

“In this conne­ction, Socso is pr­esently not a direct partner in this private initiative,” MyEG said in response to a statement issued by Socso today stati­ng that it has not established any co­operation with MyEG for the implementation of the PSP.

MyEG also clarified that the Department of La­bour of Peninsular Mal­aysia, had on May 8, 2020, expres­sed its support to MyEG’s initiat­ive to launch a one­stop portal and di­gital certificate re­lated to the PSP to enable the de­partment to monitor compliance and aid enforcement actions with the detailed implementation steps to be worked out.

“Upon completion of the tests, a digital testing certificate, that is recognised by the department, will be issued for monitoring and enforcement purposes, in line with the requirements set by the government for businesses to operate during the Covid-19 pandemic,” it added. -Bernama