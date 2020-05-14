MyEG clarifies that Socso not partner in Covid-19 screening initiative

KUALA LUMPUR: MY E.G. Services Bhd (MyEG) has clarified that it has not entered into a collaboration with the Social Security Organisation (Socso) for the launch of its one-stop portal for employers to manage Covid-19 screening for the workforce.
In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, MyEG said its one-stop portal and digital certificate were a private initiative to provide Malaysian employers a more convenient option to manage matters pertaining to Covid-19 screening.
This includes engaging the services of MyEG to help ascertain the eligibility of workers for the Prihatin Screening Programme (PSP), and to subsequently arrange for on-site testing at employers’ own business premises by clinics on Socso’s panel, it said.
“In this connection, Socso is presently not a direct partner in this private initiative,” MyEG said in response to a statement issued by Socso today stating that it has not established any cooperation with MyEG for the implementation of the PSP.
MyEG also clarified that the Department of Labour of Peninsular Malaysia, had on May 8, 2020, expressed its support to MyEG’s initiative to launch a onestop portal and digital certificate related to the PSP to enable the department to monitor compliance and aid enforcement actions with the detailed implementation steps to be worked out.
“Upon completion of the tests, a digital testing certificate, that is recognised by the department, will be issued for monitoring and enforcement purposes, in line with the requirements set by the government for businesses to operate during the Covid-19 pandemic,” it added. -Bernama