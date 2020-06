KUALA LUMPUR: MY E.G. Services Bhd (MyEG) today unveiled its one-stop portal for Covid-19 screening, a service aimed at helping the government to monitor and accelerate the testing of workers in Malaysia.

MyEG in a statement today said the initiative, supported by the Human Resources Ministry (HRM), serves as an alternative channel for employers in the country to register and schedule Covid-19 screening for their workforce in conjunction with the Social Security Organisation’s (Socso) Prihatin Screening Programme.

“This one-stop portal will facilitate the screening of workers and breaking the chain of Covid-19 transmission.

“In line with an announcement recently made by Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan, employers are eligible under the programme to receive a subsidy of RM150 for each screening carried out on workers who are SOCSO contributors.

“For workers who are not SOCSO contributors and not eligible for subsidy, screening can also be set-up through MYEG’s one-stop portal at a cost of RM150 per test,“ it said.

MyEG also said it would arrange for screening to be conducted on-site at employers’ premises by trained medical practitioners adhering fully to Health Ministry guidelines, through a partnership with a panel of approved clinics.

“Upon completion of the screening, workers will be issued a QR code-based digital certificate on a mobile application by MyEG which will serve as proof of testing recognised by the HRM,“ it said.

Relevant data from the one-stop portal on the screening of workers will be provided to the HRM to enable its monitoring and enforcement activities to be carried out more effectively.

“Employers whose workforce have already undergone testing are encouraged to voluntarily declare their status on the portal, “ it said.

Employers can visit MYEG’s website http://www.myeg.com.my to register or for further information on the service. -Bernama