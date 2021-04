TEMERLOH: A total of 1,502 applications for MyKad replacement have been received through the Menyemai Kasih Rakyat (Mekar) programme via the state’s National Registration Department (JPN) Mobile Ehsan team since 2018.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ismail Mohamed Said said the programme, however, had been affected since last year following the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Until March this year, the state only had 18 programmes and 58 MyKad replacement applications. This could not be avoided due to the ongoing pandemic,” he told reporters after the MyKad handing over ceremony at Kampung Paya Sendayan, here, today, which was also attended by JPN deputy director-general Datuk Saadon Othman and Pahang JPN director Juzilawati Kamarudin.

Ismail, however, expects the Mekar programme to improve with the launching of three new buses for the mobile team, which will begin operation on May 1.

“These additional buses will further empower the programme as the state JPN seeks to help people in rural areas obtain important documents such as MyKad, birth certificates and consultation services from JPN.

“We also intend to issue MyKad to army and police personnel at training camps without them having to be present at JPN counters,” he said.

Earlier, Ismail handed over new MyKad to 15 Orang Asli in the village. — Bernama