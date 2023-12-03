MyKid: 30% uncollected by parents, guardians - Saifuddin

KUALA LUMPUR: The Home Affairs Ministry (KDN) said that 30 per cent of completed children's identification cards (MyKid) at the National Registration Department (JPN) have not been collected by parents or guardians.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (pix) said this represents a high number and therefore asked parents or guardians who have applied for MyKid for their children to immediately claim it as soon as it is ready.

“This is because there is a specific time period concerning MyKid for parents or guardians to claim them. If these cards are not claimed they will be disposed of and this will be a loss,“ he said.

Saifuddin said this to reporters after officiating at and presiding over the 29th and 30th Malaysia Crime Prevention Foundation annual general meeting at the Royal Malaysia Police College in Cheras, here yesterday.

At the same time, he did not deny that there was a delay in the MyKid process, and to overcome this problem the ministry had opened tenders for the supply of MyKid cards and a company has been appointed for that purpose.

“When there is an insufficiency in the process (materials to make the MyKid cards), then the issuance of MyKid will also be affected and interrupted.

“Therefore, I have issued specific instructions for the problem (delay in obtaining MyKid) to be dealt with immediately, including holding discussions by asking the companies involved to comply with the prerequisites determined during the tender procurement process,“ he added.

In January, the media reported that there was a shortage of microchips globally which contributed to the delay in MyKid being handed over to applicants.

JPN director-general Datuk Ruslin Jusoh was reported to have said the problem arose since the Covid-19 pandemic causing the department to temporarily suspend the issuance of MyKid. -Bernama