MyMudah units establishment in ministries, agencies need to be expedited: Mustapa

KUALA LUMPUR: The establishment of MyMudah units in ministries and government agencies need to be expedited to strengthen the country’s regulatory ecosystem and reduce bureaucratic red tape, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed (pix) said.

He said according to the Ministry of International Trade and Industry’s Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC) report to the Special Task Force to Facilitate Business (PEMUDAH), a total of 28 MyMudah units have been established, consisting of nine out of 27 ministries and 19 out of 269 agencies until September 2022.

“This number is expected to increase in the near future as a number of ministries and other agencies have also started problem-solving projects and are in the process of officially registering MyMudah units,” he said in a statement today.

Mustapa said the Economic Action Council’s (EAC) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on July 18 2022 decided that MyMudah units should be established immediately in all ministries that have not yet implemented them to ensure that business regulatory burden issues could be resolved immediately.

He said the Economic Planning Unit (EPU) and MPC as the PEMUDAH secretariat are actively facilitating the establishment of MyMudah units in ministries, government agencies, state governments, local authorities and business associations.

“PEMUDAH will ensure that by the end of 2022, all relevant ministries and agencies will establish MyMudah units,” he added.-Bernama