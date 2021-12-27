MyPrice Dashboard set up to monitor prices of essential goods

PUTRAJAYA: Daily price changes of selected essential goods can now be monitored via the MyPrice Dashboard.

Developed by the Department of Statistics (DOSM) in collaboration with the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP), the MyPrice Dashboard, which is accessible at https://tinyurl.com/MyPriceDOSM, shows daily prices of goods from December 7.

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin(pix), in a statement today, said the MyPrice Dashboard contains four main categories of selected essential goods, namely chicken, beef and eggs; vegetables; fish and seafood and fruits.

The prices published on the MyPrice Dashboard are based on three sources consisting of prices obtained from KPDNHEP’s monitoring, data crawling and price collection by DOSM staff at selected outlets, he said.

“MyPrice Dashboard will be updated regularly for the benefit of the rakyat as well as the government particularly in monitoring price changes,” he said.

The MyPrice Dashboard will initially consist of 36 selected essential goods, including 12 goods under the Keluarga Malaysia Maximum Price Scheme (SHMKM), and currently, the dashboard covers 137 selected outlets throughout Malaysia, he said.

The 36 items were selected based on the most consumed and preferred items by most households in Malaysia.

“MyPrice Dashboard aims to supply the various parties with daily prices of those goods and allow the government to monitor and analyse the trend of any price changes,“ he said, adding that the MyPrice Dashboard will also help households obtain better information regarding the prices from a reliable source.

Sharing examples of price trend, he said the price of one kilogramme of Indian Mackerel at the Selayang Baru wet market in Selangor decreased to RM20 on Dec 26 compared to RM24 on Dec 7, while the price of the same fish at Precinct 8, Putrajaya’s wet market was consistent at RM20 per kilogram since Dec 7.

Mohd Uzir also said that the recent floods had not caused a major impact on the overall prices of goods.

“Nevertheless, it is expected there may be a tendency of an increase for goods that experienced a sharp rise in demand such as household appliances,“ he said.-Bernama