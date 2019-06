SHAH ALAM: The National Health Protection Scheme (MySalam) has been described as a proof of the government’s concern in reducing the burden of lower-income households (B40) in seeking health care.

A mechanic, Nazrul Ishak, 38, said the government’s initiative was seen to be beneficial to the target groups following the rising cost of hospital and drug treatment in recent times.

“I know about this scheme from social media ...I see this scheme can help us obtain further treatment at the hospital if we have chronic illnesses such as heart disease.”

“For a low-income family like mine, this is a good thing, despite not having any illness at this time, it is a necessity for the future because at any time we can get this chronic illness,” he said when met by Bernama here.

The MySalam scheme launched by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on Jan 24 was health protection provided to the B40 group through public-private partnership between the federal government and Great Eastern Takaful Bhd.

The coverage provides a one-off payment of RM8,000 if they are diagnosed with one of the 36 critical illnesses including cancer and heart problems and daily hospital allowance of RM50 per day or a maximum of RM700 per year.

Recipients of the Cost of Living Aid (BSH) nationwide aged between 18 and 55, and their spouses are eligible for the MySalam scheme.

Nazrul, who is also a recipient of BSH, also hoped the scheme would be expanded to every government hospital nationwide.

“We know not all hospitals accept this scheme, if we limit it to one hospital, this will cause overcrowding of chronic illness patients at the hospital, so this will be very difficult for us,” he said.

Meanwhile, civil servant Lailatul Sofia Rashid, 30, said MySalam scheme should also be offered to children from the B40 family.

She said it was necessary as chronic illness such as cancer could happen to children and teenagers. — Bernama