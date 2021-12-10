MySejahtera status still orange, Rosmah’s trial postponed again

PETALING JAYA: Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s(pix) corruption hearing at the Kuala Lumpur High Court has been postponed again following her Covid-19 colour code is still orange on her MySejahtera app, indicating she is a close contact.

Her lawyer Datuk Jagjit Singh told the court his client’s MySejahtera colour code has yet to run blue, and the matter was confirmed by the court registrar, reported Harian Metro.

The court only allows individuals with “low risk” status to enter its compound.

On Wednesday, proceedings before the Kuala Lumpur High Court involving her graft trial linked to the solar hybrid energy project, was vacated due to her orange MySejahtera status.

The former prime minister’s (Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak) wife is standing trial on three counts of corruption for allegedly soliciting RM187.5 million from businessman Saidi Abang Samsudin as an inducement to help his company, Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd, secure the solar panel project for 369 schools in rural Sarawak, worth a total of RM1.25 billion, through direct negotiation with the education ministry.

She is also accused of receiving bribes amounting to RM6.5 million from Saidi between 2016 and 2017.