MySejahtera verified blue tick: What you need to know

RECENTLY, MySejahtera has received an update that displays a blue “verified” badge on the check-in screen.

According to the health authority, a verified MySejahtera account will ensure full access to all features, including the vaccine certificate.

To put it simply, this means it allows you to show your vaccination certificate and so forth. If you can’t see your vaccination certificate, that’s because you haven’t verified your account.

To verify your account, you just have to press the “Verify Now” button when you see it and follow the steps. This new feature may seem unnecessary at first, but this is important for those who are planning to travel overseas.

Incoming international travellers to Malaysia are also required to use MySejahtera and they will be issued a Traveller’s card before they depart for their flight to the country.