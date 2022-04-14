MySejahtera: Zafrul dan Khairy give statements to PAC

KUALA LUMPUR: Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz and Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin(pix) provided their statements in the MySejahtera Application Development and Procurement proceedings to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), today.

PAC chairman Wong Kah Woh said also present in the three-hour proceedings which began at 10 am, were Treasury secretary-general Datuk Seri Asri Hamidon and Health Ministry (MOH) secretary-general Datuk Harjeet Singh a/l Hardeev Singh as well as senior officials from the Ministry of Finance (MoF) and MOH.

“These proceedings were held using the PAC’s source of authority under standing orders 77 (1) (d) and 77 (5) of the Dewan Rakyat and Section III, Article 11 (b), General Circular No. 2 (1982),” he said in a statement here today.

He said during today’s proceedings, the PAC’s focus was on the awarding of the MySejahtera application development contract to KPI Soft Sdn Bhd in April 2020 as well as the awarding of a contract through direct negotiation to MySJ Sdn Bhd by the government in November 2021 and the status of government’s negotiations with the company.

The PAC also focused on the ownership of MySejahtera application, including its modules, source code, intellectual property and databases.

In addition, the government’s commitment to protecting people’s personal data in the MySejahtera application as well as the legal dispute among entities involved with the MySejahtera application was also touched on in the proceedings.

“The PAC is of the opinion that it is necessary to call other witnesses to give further evidence in the proceedings.

“The PAC will call three agencies under the Prime Minister’s Department, namely the National Security Council (MKN), the Malaysian Administrative Modernisation and Management Planning Unit (MAMPU) and the National Cyber Security Agency (NACSA) on April 21 to provide statements and clarification on this issue,“ he said.-Bernama