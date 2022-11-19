Mystery car whizzes past PN viewing room

SHAH ALAM: It’s raining heavily outside of the ballroom of the Glenmarie Resort, and at 9.15pm, there is still no sign of other Perikatan Nasional leaders arriving at the venue.

However, a car accompanied by police outriders has repeatedly been whizzing past the venue. It is speculated that the passenger could be Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin or PN secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

However, the car continues to whiz past the entrance of the ballroom where media has gathered to wait for the arrival of PN’s leaders. The media has been stationed outside the ballroom waiting for the arrival of the key PN leaders.

Each time a black Toyota Vellfire made its way to the entrance, local and foreign journalists can be seen on standby only to find the passengers to be other PN supporters or Muhyiddin’s family members.

So far, only PN’s Datuk Seri Faizal Azumu has arrived.