MYSTERY surrounds the story of a South African woman who was said to have given birth to 10 babies in a single delivery.

Gosiame Thamara Sithole from the Tembisa township near Johannesburg gave birth to the babies on June 7, according to the Pretoria News newspaper. The babies — seven boys and three girls — have not made a public appearance or been captured on camera.

However, South African authorities said it is still trying to verify the claim. Checks have been conducted on all private hospitals in the province but none of them have performed a delivery of 10 babies.

Earlier, the province’s social development department said it had tracked down the mother.

“At the moment I can confirm the mother exists, she’s given birth to babies, but I can’t say if there are 10 babies as yet because as a department, we haven’t seen them. However, she is on bed rest at a safe place in a hospital and we cannot say which hospital,” spokesperson Feziwe Ndwayana said,

The father, Teboho Tsotetsi, had told the newspaper that his wife had given birth in a hospital in the capital Pretoria.

“She was seven months and seven days pregnant. I am happy. I am emotional. I can’t talk much. Let’s talk again in the morning, please,” he was quoted as saying.