MYTV’s OTT platform can help KKD achieve KPI target of seven million views

KUALA LUMPUR: The move by MYTV Broadcasting Sdn Bhd (MYTV) to launch its Over-the-Top (OTT) streaming service will help the Communications and Digital Ministry (KKD) to achieve its Key Performance Indicator (KPI) target of seven million views through the platform this year.

The ministry’s Communications and Multimedia Ministry deputy secretary-general (strategic communications and creative industry) Mastura Ahmad Mustafa (pix) said MYTV’s OTT streaming ‘MYTV Mana-Mana’ will be officially launched in June this year.

“Recently MYTV launched its OTT streaming services without the need to install a television decoder. You only need the Internet to access the MYTV application,” she told reporters here yesterday.

She said MYTV’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme to distribute free decoders will also be implemented in populated areas with the potential to be a spectator of the platform to achieve the KPI.

Besides that, Mastura also said MYTV will continue to campaign and advertise on all platforms including Pertubuhan Berita Nasional Malaysia (Bernama) to encourage the use of MYTV among Malaysians.

Earlier, Mastura attended a Ramadan programme jointly organised by Bernama and MYTV at Bazaria Pantai, Lembah Pantai here which was also attended by Bernama chief executive officer Roslan Ariffin and MYTV chief operating officer Azlina Mohd Yusof.

At the event, Mastura helped distribute 550 pieces of aprons, 200 packs of roti john and 50 MYTV decoder sets to traders and local residents.

Meanwhile, Roslan said the collaboration with its strategic partner MYTV was an effort to be closer to the local community in order to promote Bernama and MYTV.

“This is because the public is still not aware that they can access Bernama TV or Bernama Radio on MYTV with the advantage of following Bernama TV through channel 121 in high definition (HD) and Bernama Radio on channel 711,“ he said.

Last March, KKD had targetted a KPI of seven million views through the MYTV platform this year compared to 6.3 million views on the same platform last year. -Bernama