Myvi driver held for reckless driving: Police

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested the driver of a Perodua Myvi car over alleged provocation and obstructing other drivers on the road.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) chief ACP Sarifuddin Mohd Salleh(pix) in a statement today said the 32-year-old local man was arrested on Monday and initial investigation found the car's registration number - PGT124 - to be fake.

The incident involving the white Perodua Myvi car had gone viral on social media when a 27-second video on the incident was uploaded via the Inforoadblock Facebook page.

“Besides that, police also opened an investigation under Section 42 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless and dangerous driving.

“Police are requesting the victim (dashcam video owner) and (any) witnesses to proceed to the Jalan Tun H.S. Lee Traffic Police Station to assist in investigations,“ he said, adding that the driver has been remanded until May 13.

Sarifuddin urged members of the public with information to contact Insp M. Vigneswaran at 017 4336110 or the Jalan Tun H.S Lee Traffic Police Station at 03 20719999 or JSPT Kuala Lumpur Hotline at 03 20260267/69 or the nearest police station.-Bernama