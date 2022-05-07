N.Korea fires short-range ballistic missile off East Coast

SEOUL: North Korea fired one short-range ballistic missile, presumed to be a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), off its east coast, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said on Saturday.

The JCS said in a statement that it detected the missile, which was launched in waters off North Korea’s eastern coastal city of Sinpo, where its main submarine shipyard is believed to be placed, at about 2.07 pm local time (0507 GMT) on Saturday, reported Xinhua.

The intelligence authorities of South Korea and the United States were analysing further details, the JCS noted.

The JCS said the South Korean military was closely monitoring relevant situations while maintaining a full readiness posture in preparation for possibly additional launches.

It came just three days after South Korea said North Korea launched a ballistic missile into its eastern waters from the Sunan area in Pyongyang.

North Korea has launched projectiles 15 times this year, saying it test-fired a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), Hwasongpho-17, on March 24.-Bernama