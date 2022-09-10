N.Sembilan AKM: Orang Asli in Kg Panchor get dental treatment

JEMPOL: About 300 Orang Asli of Kampung Panchor, Rompin, near here took the opportunity to undergo dental screening and treatment through the ‘KPT Prihatin Komuniti Sejahtera’ outreach programme organised by Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM).

Community leader John Baharyn said the dental care services provided by 40 USIM students and staff made it easier for residents to undergo screening and treatment.

“This programme really benefits the residents. They do not have to wait hours for dental treatment because, usually, we need to have an appointment.

“The university also provided treatment to the elderly and ailing residents by conducting house visits. Such an initiative needs to be continued,” he told Bernama.

He said during the programme yesterday, the USIM team also organised various interesting programmes, especially for children, such as sports activities and a colouring contest.

Meanwhile, USIM vice-chancellor Professor Ts Dr Sharifudin Md Shaarani said in conjunction with the Negeri Sembilan Keluarga Malaysia Aspirations tour, the university’s Faculty of Dentistry went to the ground to provide dental care services to the villagers.

Through the programme, USIM could contribute expertise and knowledge to the local community by providing medical counselling and giving out samples of toothbrushes and toothpaste to residents.

“USIM medical staff also visited and examined about 18 bedridden patients and disabled people in the village. We also donated disposable diapers and nutritional milk and presented six wheelchairs to patients,” he said.-Bernama