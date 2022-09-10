N.Sembilan AKM Tour records over RM4m sales in two days

JEMPOL: The Negeri Sembilan Keluarga Malaysia Aspirations Tour (AKM Tour) which ends today, has recorded sales including business matching totalling RM4.46 million in two days since Friday.

Alfizan Omar, senior principal assistant of the Strategic Programme Section, SEPADU (Shared Prosperity Delivery Unit), under the Prime Minister's Department, said the 10th edition of AKM Tour in the state being held at Dataran Seri Jempol, Bandar Seri Jempol received a good response with an attendance of more than 50,000 visitors as of yesterday.

He said the sales value would increase as the AKM Tour ends at 5 pm today.

“Various local products by entrepreneurs from small and medium-sized industries (SMEs) were on sale here, whereas sales of daily essential goods under the Keluarga Malaysia Cheap Sales (JMKM) segment amounted to more than RM40,000 on Friday and yesterday,” he told Bernama.

The tour series, led by the Health Ministry (MOH), is themed 'Malaysia's Healthy and Prosperous Family' and involves more than 100 SMI entrepreneurs.-Bernama