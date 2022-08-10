N.Sembilan AKM : Visitors take opportunity of free health screening

JEMPOL: Visitors to the Negeri Sembilan edition of the Keluarga Malaysia Aspirations (AKM) Tour took the opportunity to participate in the health screening programme organised by the Health Ministry.

A check by Bernama saw many lining up as early as 9 am to have their blood pressure, cholesterol and sugar levels checked as well as seek medical consultation.

Kamariah Jina, 65, who has never undergone any health screening before, was surprised to know that she has high cholesterol.

“I am glad I came here, or else I would not have known of my health condition as I feel perfectly fine. Thankfully I have been referred to the nearest clinic for further treatment,” said the grandmother of 12.

A nurse on duty who only wants to be known as Huda, called on visitors not to miss the MyChampion booth and Screening Zone (MOH) to seek advice related to eye, ear, nose and throat (ENT) diseases as well as to get quit-smoking tips, apart from the health screening.

“It is good for us to know our health problems so that we can seek early treatment,“ she said adding that the free screening is available until tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Esports MedicA, a non-profit organisation under Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM) is offering healthcare advisory services to the e-sports community at the AKM Tour.

USIM Strategic Communication Centre director Dr Hammad Farhi Mohd Saudi said as a strategic partner of this AKM tour, its team of medical advisors will be providing information related to basic guidelines in playing e-sports and video games while staying fit.

“Among the information that our team will be sharing is the need to create a balanced lifestyle as e-sports affects one’s mental health, posture, hearing and vision” he said.

Our medical team who are in various fields such community health,ophthalmology, otorhinolaryngology, head and neck surgery and psychiatry will be present to provide free health advice to visitors,“ he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, Esports MedicA founder Dr Zatul-'Iffah Abu Hasan said even the slightest discomfort experienced by gamers may lead to complicated health matters in the future.

“As such, healthy gaming habits need to be practiced progressively to ensure your gaming routine does not become a burden,“ she added.-Bernama