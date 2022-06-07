N.Sembilan allocates RM200,000 to develop crocodile sanctuary

PORT DICKSON: The Negeri Sembilan government has allocated almost RM200,000 for an ecotourism development master plan study for a salt-water crocodile sanctuary in Sungai Linggi here.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said the allocation was made through the State Tourism Board and the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan).

He said the allocation included a survey of the existing crocodile population for purpose of breeding and preservation of the reptiles.

He said that the move would simultaneously impact positively on the development of Port Dickson and the economic development of Negeri Sembilan.

“The sanctuary ecotourism development will play an important role as a biodiversity stability element especially for the crocodile species and other aquatic lives in addition to spurring further the tourism sector.

“As such, the conservation of the salt-water crocodile must be carried out comprehensively to ensure this species contribute to the natural river eco-system.

“And the move will ensure the crocodiles will not continue to be threatened with extinction due to habitat loss,” he told reporters after visiting the sanctuary here today.

He said the 3.408 acre sanctuary was gazetted as a Salt-Water Crocodile Sanctuary on May 4, 2021 and a low impact development proposal to the sanctuary areas was implemented to protect the species which used Sungai Linggi as its habitat.

Aminuddin said a total 164 observations of salt-water crocodiles were recorded in a study conducted last year with the largest salt-water crocodile observed measuring five metres long and the smallest was one metre long.

He said the salt-water crocodile is a threatened wildlife species and was fully protected under the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010 (Act 716).

Meanwhile, he said the state government also allocated RM150,000 to the Negeri Sembilan Fisheries Department last year to study the suitability of recreational fishing kelong (offshore fishing platform) sites in Port Dickson in an effort to turn the district into a recreational fishing icon.

“It can also provide comfort to anglers and lure tourists to boost the economy of the people in the state. There are five recreational fishing kelong in Port Dickson since 2008,” he added.-Bernama